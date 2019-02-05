App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 05:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Malegaon case: Bombay HC asks NIA if it has sought permission to truncate documents

A division bench of Justices A S Oka and Ajey Gadkari was hearing an application filed by one of the accused, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, seeking non-truncated copies of the documents and statements of witnesses.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Bombay High Court on February 5 asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) if it had sought permission to truncate the documents and witnesses' statements that were part of the 2008 Malegaon blast case charge sheet.

A division bench of Justices A S Oka and Ajey Gadkari was hearing an application filed by one of the accused, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, seeking non-truncated copies of the documents and statements of witnesses.

Purohit had earlier filed the application in the high court challenging the applicability of provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case.

His advocate, Shrikant Shivade, told the court on February 5 that when the first probe agency, the state Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), filed its charge sheet in the case, several documents and witnesses' statements were truncated or masked.

related news

He claimed that the agency never sought the court's permission to truncate or mask the documents and had done so at its own discretion.

The bench then sought to know if the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is now the prosecuting agency, had taken court's permission for it.

"Has the court passed any order allowing the documents and statements to be truncated? Or has the prosecution filed any application before the court to this effect? The investigating officer does not have the powers to truncate documents like this," Justice Oka said.

The bench directed NIA lawyer Sandesh Patil to take instructions from the officers concerned and posted the matter for further hearing on February 26.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from here in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

In October last year, a special court had framed charges under the UAPA against Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and some other accused persons in the case
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #India #Malegaon blast case

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.