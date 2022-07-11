Supreme Court notice to Centre on plea seeking system for electronic generation of DIN for taxpayers

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre on a PIL seeking implementation of a system for electronic generation of a Document Identification Number (DIN) for all communications sent by state tax officers to taxpayers. A DIN is a 20-digit identification code that is affixed to every communication sent to taxpayers by the government.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna issued notices to the Ministry of Finance, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Goods and Services Tax Council and others while seeking their replies on the plea filed by a chartered accountant. The top court was hearing a PIL filed by Pradeep Goyal seeking steps to implement a system for electronic (digital) generation of a DIN for all communications sent by state tax officers to taxpayers.

The plea has sought direction to the GST council to consider and take a policy decision in respect of implementation of DIN system by all states. It has also sought direction to the central government/CBIC to introduce centralised DIN for the entire country.