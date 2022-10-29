Supreme Court notice to Centre on plea against age restriction on women's reproductive rights

The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre on a plea against the age restriction of 35 years on women's reproductive rights for conducting pre-conception and pre-natal diagnostic tests.
A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka issued notice to the Union government and others on a plea filed by an advocate contending that the age bar is a restriction on the reproductive rights of women.
"She refers to Section 4(3)(i) of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 to contend that the age restriction of 35 years is a restriction on the reproductive rights of women and in view of the recent judgment of this Court…Issue notice restricted to the aforesaid aspect," it said.
The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Meera Kaura Patel who contended that the age restriction of 35 years in Section 4(3)(i) of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 is a restriction on the reproductive rights of women.
As per the act, no pre-natal diagnostic techniques shall be used or conducted unless the age of the pregnant woman is above 35 years.