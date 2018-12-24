App
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2018 11:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court must fast-track Ayodhya title suit: Ravi Shankar Prasad

"When the Supreme Court can give its verdict on the Sabrimala Temple case promptly, why is the Ram Janmbhoomi issue pending for the past 70 years," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad appealed to the Supreme Court to fast-track the hearing of the Ayodhya title suit, stressing if it can happen in the Sabrimala issue why can it not be done to resolve this long pending matter.

The Union minister for law and Justice was speaking at the inauguration of the 15th National Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad.

He said, "I appeal to the Supreme Court, in my personal capacity, to hear the Ram Janmbhoomi issue at a fast-track court for a prompt disposal of the case".

"When the Supreme Court can give its verdict on the Sabrimala Temple case promptly, why is the Ram Janmbhoomi issue pending for the past 70 years," he said.

Supreme Court Justice M R Shah, Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Govind Mathur were among others present at the event.

The minister also said "why should we worship Babar".

Showing a copy of the Constitution, he said, "There is a mention of Ram, Krishna as well as Akbar but there is no mention of Babar... But if we talk about such things in the country, a different kind of controversy is raised."

He also talked about bringing an all India judicial services system for appointment of judges in future.

He appealed to the members of the Adhivakta Parishad to ensure that the cases related to the poor and needy people are heard promptly.
First Published on Dec 24, 2018 11:02 pm

tags #India #Politics #Ravi Shankar Prasad

