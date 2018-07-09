App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court junks plea against Agra authority order barring outsiders at mosque in Taj Mahal

The petition has challenged the January 24, 2018 order passed by the ADM (City) Agra which said that those who are not residents of Agra, would not be allowed to enter the mosque situated at the Taj Mahal for offering customary prayers on Fridays on grounds of security.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea challenging the Agra authority's order debarring non-residents of the city from offering Friday prayers at a mosque in the Taj Mahal complex.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said that the Taj Mahal was one of the seven wonders of the world and people can offer their prayers at other mosques also.

Petitioner Syed Ibrahim Hussain Zaidi, president of Taj Mahal Masjid Management Committee, Agra, told the bench that several tourists visit Agra throughout the year and the order of ADM (Additional District Magistrate) (City), Agra restraining them from offering their prayers at the mosque inside the Taj Mahal was illegal and arbitrary.

"Why for such prayers they should go to the Taj Mahal," the bench said, adding "There are other mosques also. They can offer their prayers there."
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 01:40 pm

