App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court judges will contribute to Kerala flood relief fund, says CJI

We are also making some contribution. Judges of this court are also making contribution for the flood relief fund, the bench said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The judges of the Supreme Court will contribute to the Kerala flood relief fund, Chief Justice Dipak Misra said today. A bench comprising CJI and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud made the observation during the hearing of a PIL that had sought barring of lawmakers from practising in courts across the country.

"We are also making some contribution. Judges of this court are also making contribution for the flood relief fund," the bench said.

The observation came after Attorney General K K Venugopal referred to the "grave tragedy" that has struck Kerala rendering 10 million people homeless.

The AG had earlier donated Rs one crore to the flood relief fund. Many other senior lawyers have also contributed significant amounts towards the relief fund.

The south Indian state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate. A body blow has been dealt to the state known for its scenic natural beauty, with its infrastructure, standing crops and tourism facilities getting severely hit.

As per official records yesterday, 7,24,649 lakh people were housed in 5,645 relief camps across the state. The deadly monsoon rains have so far claimed 210 lives since August 8.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 04:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Supreme Court

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.