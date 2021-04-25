MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar dies at Gurgaon hospital

The sources did not confirm or deny to PTI whether the judge was suffering from COVID-19.

PTI
April 25, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST
Justice Shantanagoudar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on February, 17, 2017.

Justice Shantanagoudar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on February, 17, 2017.

Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar died at a private hospital in Gurgaon, sources said on Sunday. He was 62.

Justice Shantanagoudar was admitted to the Medanta hospital due to a lung infection and was in the ICU, the sources said.

His condition was stated to be stable till late Saturday night but around 12.30 am, the doctors attending him broke the sad news to the family, a court official told PTI.

The sources did not confirm or deny whether the judge was suffering from COVID-19.

Justice Shantanagoudar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on February, 17, 2017.

Close

He was born on May, 5, 1958 in Karnataka and got himself enrolled as an advocate on September 5, 1980. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court on May 12, 2003 and became a permanent judge in the court in September, 2004. Later, he was transferred to the Kerala High Court, where he assumed charge as the Acting Chief Justice on August 1, 2016.

He became the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on September 22, 2016, before being elevated as an apex court judge.
PTI
TAGS: #death #India #Judge #Justice M Shantanagoudar #Legal #Supreme Court
first published: Apr 25, 2021 08:03 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.