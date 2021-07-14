Supreme Court issues notice to Uttar Pradesh govt for allowing Kanwar Yatra

The Kanwar Yatra sees a huge gathering of Shiva devotees on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

The Supreme Court on July 14 sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on its decision to permit the Kanwar Yatra amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court, which took suo motu notice of the decision, said it was perplexed by the UP government’s decision to allow the yatra from July 25.

"We are a little disturbed given today's headline in the Indian express about the Kanwar yatra which is likely to be held from July 25," a bench headed by Justice Rohinton Nariman was quoted as saying by legal news website LiveLaw.

In neighbouring Uttarakhand, the state government has cancelled the Kanwar Yatra, fearing that the huge gathering of devotees from towns and cities of north India could lead to a fresh surge in infections.

"We wish to know what the stand of the respective governments is. The citizens of India are completely perplexed. They don't know what is going on," Justice Nariman said to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Earlier this year, the Uttarakhand government in the hill state faced severe criticism for going ahead with Maha Kumbh as a devastating second wave hammered India.

"We discussed with higher officials and with officials from neighbouring states and decided that we will not hold Kanwar Yatra at this time. A variant has been found in Gadarpur so we don't want to make Haridwar the center of COVID," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said was as quoted as saying by ANI.

The Yatra see devotees, mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, walk long distances to collect water from the Ganga in Haridwar to offer it at their local Shiv temples. These devotees, who normally move in big groups, criss-cross several states to reach Haridwar.

The case will now be heard on July 16.