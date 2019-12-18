Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over Citizenship (Amendment) Act, adjourns matter till January

The Supreme Court on December 18 refused to stay the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and issued a notice to the Centre seeking its response.

The apex court said it will hear the matter when it convenes again following the winter vacation. December 18 is the court’s last working day before it closes for the winter vacation till January 1.

The matter was heard by a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant. The bench was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019.

The hearing comes amid weeks of protests witnessed across the country, especially from students.

Senior Indian National Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Assam ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) are some of those who had filed the petitions.

An association of lawyers from Assam and Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) had also filed petitions.

According to the CAA, those who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 after having faced religious persecution in their native country will not be treated as illegal immigrants but would be eligible for Indian citizenship. However, it will be applicable only to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities.

While the petitions have been filed on various grounds, the key contention raised by the petitioners is that citizenship cannot be granted on the basis of religion.