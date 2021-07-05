Supreme Court issues notice to Centre in plea on continued use of Section 66A of IT Act, calls it 'terrible'

Hearing the matter, the Supreme Court bench expressed shock at the registration of FIRs under Section 66A of the IT Act. (File image)

The Supreme Court (SC) issued a notice to the Centre on July 5 in a plea highlighting the continued use of Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which was declared unconstitutional by the top court in 2015. The court called it “terrible” and asked the Centre to file a response within two weeks.

Under the scrapped section a person posting offensive messages could be imprisoned for up to three years as also fined.

The Bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman, KM Joseph and BR Gavai was considering a plea by NGO People Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), reported Bar and Bench.

In the application filed through Advocate Aparna Bhat, the organisation contended that "shockingly," Section 66A of the IT Act has continued to be in use not only within police stations but also in cases before trial courts across the country, said the report.

The NGO sought sought direction to the Centre to collect all data/ information regarding FIRs/ investigations where Section 66A has been invoked as well as pendency of cases in the courts throughout the country where proceedings under the provision are continuing in violation of the 2015 judgment. The PUCL also sought direction to top court registry to communicate to all the District Courts throughout the country (through respective High Courts) to take cognizance of the 2015 judgment, so that no person should suffer or face any adverse consequences which violate his fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.

It asked the court to direct the Centre to advise all police stations against registering FIRs under Section 66A, said the report.

In the application, PUCL cited findings of the Zombie Tracker Website, which shows that as on March 10, 2021, around 745 cases are still pending and active before the district courts wherein accused persons are being prosecuted for offences under Section 66A of the IT Act.

Hearing the matter, the court expressed shock at the registration of FIRs under Section 66A of the IT Act.

"Don't you think this is amazing and shocking? Shreya Singhal judgement is of 2015. It's really shocking. What is going on is terrible," the bench told senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for PUCL.

Parikh said that despite express directions of the court in 2019 that all state governments should sensitise police personnel about the March 24, 2015 judgement, thousands of cases have been registered under the section. The bench said, Yes, we have seen those figures. Don't worry we will do something.

Parikh said there has to be some kind of method to handle the matter as people are suffering.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, said that on perusal of the IT Act it can be seen that section 66A features in it, but in the footnote it is written that the provision has been scrapped.

"Now when a police officer has to register a case, he sees the section and registers the case without going through the footnote. Instead what can be done is that we can put a bracket just after section 66A and mention that it has been scrapped. We can in the footnote put the entire extract of the verdict," Venugopal said.

On March 24, 2015, the apex court declared Section 66A of the IT Act, which provided for the arrest of a person for posting objectionable comments on the Internet and social media, unconstitutional.

Describing liberty of thought and expression as cardinal in a democracy, a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and Rohinton Nariman said, “The public’s right to know is directly affected by Section 66A of the IT Act and it clearly affects the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined under the Constitution.”

On February 15, 2019, the top court had directed all state governments to sensitise their police personnel about its March 24, 2015 verdict which had scrapped Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, so that people are not unnecessarily arrested under the struck down provision. It also asked all the high courts to send the copy of the verdict to all the trial courts to avoid people being prosecuted under the scrapped provision which provided for jail term to people who posted offensive content online.

On January 7, 2019, while hearing the application of PUCL, the bench had observed that it is shocking that people are still being prosecuted under Section 66A of the IT Act even after it has been scrapped by the apex court in 2015.

The first PIL on the issue was filed in 2012 by a law student Shreya Singhal who sought an amendment in Section 66A of the Act after two girls - Shaheen Dhada and Rinu Shrinivasan - were arrested in Palghar in Maharashtra's Thane district. While one had posted a comment against the shutdown in Mumbai following Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray's death, the other had 'liked' it. PUCL was also one of the petitioners in the earlier case and has challenged the Constitutional validity of section 66A of IT Act.

