Supreme Court issues contempt notice over reward for killing of tigress Avni: Report

Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court has on February 10 issued a contempt notice to nine people, most of them Maharashtra government officials, for the killing of tigress Avni in 2018.

The SC in particular raised objection to the reward offered to those who killed the tigress being “in violation of a judicial order”, and has also asked for evidence to confirm the “man-eater” tag attached to the big cat, NDTV reported.

Hearing the petition today, Chief Justice SA Bobde noted that the officials “flouted orders that they shall not reward anyone who kills (the tigress)” and issued notice to nine individuals including Maharashtra’s Chief Wildlife Warden AK Mishra and Principal Secretary for Forests Vikas Kharge.

Avni or T1 was termed a “man-eater” for having allegedly killed 13-15 people in the region (Yavatmal) in 2018 and was shot dead on November 2, 2018.

The hunt was led by 200 paragliders, equipped with infrared cameras and perfumes. The exercise was undertaken after the apex court in September 2018 permitted “shoot at sight” against the tigress, but only if tranquilisers did not work.

The order was to prioritise tranquilising and moving the animal to a rescue centre. It also explicitly stated that no prize or incentive shall be declared for the hunt.

The court has now also agreed to examine the status of the “man-eater” attached to Avni after animal rights activist Sangeeta Dogra moved a petition stating post mortem and DNA reports contend those claims.

"We want to see clear findings that human nails, hair, teeth or whatever, does not disappear for a period of six months and that no such thing was found in (T1's) intestine. Show us…she was not a man-eater," Justice Bobde said. Adding: "We will issue notice also. Because the reward part is clearly violated."