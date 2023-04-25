 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WFI Sexual Harassment Case: India's top wrestlers get help to file FIR, still waiting to see committee investigation report

Rudraneil Sengupta
Apr 25, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST

Supreme Court tells Delhi Police to file FIR, sets emergency hearing on wrestling federation sexual harassment allegations for April 28. Sports ministry cancels upcoming WFI elections.

The sit-in protest led by Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, and Asian Games and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat entered its third day on Tuesday, April 25. (Image source: Twitter/Phogat_Vinesh)

India’s top wrestlers, who are some of the most decorated sportspeople in the country, are proving, once again, that they are not to be pushed around.

On Tuesday, a sit-in protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar led by Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, and Asian Games and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, entered its third day. Unlike their previous sit-in in January, this protest is laser-focused on one agenda: to initiate a police investigation against suspended Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MLA Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on charges of sexual harassment.

The ongoing protests began after Punia, Malik, Phogat and other wrestlers went to register an FIR against Sharan at the Connaught Place police station in New Delhi on April 21, a Friday, only to be turned away by the officer-in-charge, who asked them to come back on Monday. The Olympians were accompanied by the seven complainants, all wrestlers, who have accused Sharan of sexual harassment. One of the complainants said she was 16 at the time of the incident, so the wrestlers had asked that a case by filed under the stringent POCSO Act.

The matter has now escalated to a degree where the Supreme Court has become involved—the court issued a notice on Tuesday to Delhi Police after the wrestlers filed a petition seeking the registration of a police case against Sharan, and gave a date, 28 April, for the urgent hearing. The SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, also ordered that the names of the seven complainants be redacted from judicial records to protect their identity.