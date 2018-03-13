Supreme Court indicts Hooda government for selling farm land at throwaway prices to developers

The Supreme Court (SC) has chastised the former Congress government in Haryana for selling farmer’s agricultural land at throwaway prices to developers.

According to a report in The Economic Times, this was a malafide exercise of power exercised by the state government in Haryana.

The Central Bureau of Investigation was directed by the Court to recover all the money that was due and carry out the required action against the state officials.

The court had called forth the Dhingra Comission report, which formally accused Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi, for acquiring Rs 50.5 crore worth of land in Haryana with no expenses made.

The bench noted that close to Rs 1,600 crore worth of land was handed over to builders and developers from at a price of Rs 100 crore. To this effect, all the release orders that were in favour of the builder were cancelled and the all licences were transferred to Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda). The sale deeds/other agreements in favour of the builder were also quashed.

The bench also pointed out that the selling of such large parcels of land will create have an impact with the food scarcity as well as displace the large sections of people living on it and called for a justification of the same.

“We direct authorities to recover every single paise and make it over to the state government. A complete investigation in the transactions... shall be undertaken by CBI,” said the bench.

The bench stated that the landowners that have not received compensation will be done so, and the builder will be entitled to the expenses from the state. The builder will also not be entitled to get back the consideration paid to the owners.

The proceedings were carried out by a two-judge bench of justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and UU Lalit.