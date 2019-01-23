App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court grants bail to 4 convicts in 2002 Naroda Patiya case

The rioting had taken place on February 28, 2002, in the Naroda Patiaya area of Ahmedabad where a mob had killed 97 people, most of them from a minority community.

The Supreme Court has granted bail to four convicts in the Naroda Patiya massacre case in Gujarat in which 97 people were killed by a mob during the 2002 riots in the state.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar on January 22 granted bail to the four convicts -- Umeshbhai Surabhai Bharwad, Rajkumar, Padmendrasinh Jaswantsinh Rajput and Harshad alias Mungda Jila Govind Chhara Parmar.

The Gujarat High Court had on April 20 last year upheld the conviction of 12 out of the 29 accused who were pronounced guilty on various charges by the trial court and had acquitted 17 others, including former BJP minister Maya Kodnani.

The massacre had taken place a day after the torching of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra, which had triggered state-wide riots.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 01:04 pm

