Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court extends house arrest of rights activists till September 19

"Every criminal investigation is based on allegations and we have to see whether there is some material," the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court Monday said that it will examine two days later whether there is material supporting the arrest of five rights activists in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra extended till September 19 the house arrest of the five rights activists Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha at their respective homes.

The bench said if there were some grave lapses, then it may consider the prayers like investigation by an SIT in the case. The bench then fixed the case of Thapar and others for final hearing.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Maharashtra government, said the court should make it clear that after the adjudication from the apex court, the arrested accused cannot avail remedies simultaneously on similar issues at other judicial forum.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 01:44 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

