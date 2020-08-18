Supreme Court dismisses plea to transfer PM Cares funds to NDRF

Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking transfer of PM Cares funds to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), a statutory fund created under section 46 of the Disaster Management Act of 2005 (DM Act). The top court observed that PM Cares Fund is an "entirely different fund."

NGO, Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), in its petition had claimed that PM CARES Fund was set up in violation of the legal mandate under the DM Act as per which any grant made by any person or institution for the purpose of disaster management should be compulsorily credited to NDRF.

"There is no statutory prohibition on contributions made to NDRF and the contributions to PM Cares fund are voluntary. Funds collected by the PM Cares fund are entirely different and these funds are funds of the charitable trust. Thus, funds need not be transferred," said the apex court.

It further said that the National Disaster Management plan created in November 2019 is enough to tackle COVID-19.

"No need to create fresh action plan or separate minimum standards of care," the court said.

Centre set up the PM Cares Fund on March 28 as a public charitable trust with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation such as that posed by coronavirus pandemic.

In the press release, the PMO appealed to the citizens of the country to generously donate to the PM-CARES Fund in light of severe health and economic ramifications of the COVID 19 pandemic. It said that the donations in the fund would qualify as CSR and exemption from tax.

A statement posted on his official website said while the Prime Minister is the chairman of the new public charitable trust, its members include the defence minister (Rajnath Singh), home minister (Amit Shah) and the finance minister (Nirmala Sitaraman).

The Prime Minister's Office has been receiving spontaneous and innumerable requests for donations to support the government in the wake of this emergency.

"Distress situations, whether natural or otherwise, demand expeditious and collective action for alleviating the suffering of those affected, mitigation/control of damage to infrastructure and capacities etc," the statement said.