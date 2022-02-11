Supreme Court defers hearing of plea challenging stay on Haryana jobs law

The Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court of India (SC) has deferred to February 14 the hearing of the plea challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order staying Haryana’s Employment of Local Candidates Act 2020 which provides 75 percent quota to locals in the private sector, Live Law reported.

Pleading for the petitioner, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “Please come to the impugned order which was passed after 90 seconds. That statute cannot be stayed, it had become operational.”

The Bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao observed that similar legislatures have also been challenged in Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand.

“So, now there are three High Courts dealing with this. You have come up against an interim order. We may ask the HC to decide after hearing the parties. If we can call for all the cases pending before the HC,” the court said.

On the part of the defendant, senior advocate Dushyant Dave said the Haryana order will “sow seeds of disintegration and requires consideration”, Bar & Bench reported.

SG Mehta and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi requested the court to hear the plea on Monday, and Justice Rao adjourned the matter to February 14.