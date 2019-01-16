App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court declines urgent hearing of Karti Chidambaram's plea seeking permission to go abroad

Karti had filed the plea in November, seeking apex court's nod to go abroad. He is facing prosecution in INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED and is also an accused in INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused urgent hearing to a plea moved by Karti Chaidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, seeking permission to go abroad.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi turned down senior advocate K V Vishwanathan's request that Karti's plea be listed for hearing.

"We are not interested. File an application explaining your reasons... It is 10:30 and you are out of turn...," the bench, which also comprised Justices L Nageswara Rao and S K Kaul, said.

"Who is Karti? Karti Chidambaram, you are saying? Let him stay where he is. We have more important matters to decide," the bench said.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 08:45 pm

