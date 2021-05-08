Supreme Court constitutes National Task Force to streamline medical oxygen allocation

Supreme Court (Image: Shutterstock)

A Supreme Court bench has constituted a National Task Force (NTF) to assess the distribution of medical oxygen for the entire country.



Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, in its order, constituted a National Task Force (NTF) to assess, recommend the need and distribution of oxygen for the entire country. pic.twitter.com/Bw0VSSHRgE

— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

This bench was headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, as per ANI reports.

This move comes amid a grave oxygen crisis currently unfolding in the country.

Also Read: Explained | Why India is short of oxygen tankers

The demand for liquid medical oxygen in the country is around 8,500 metric tonnes per day (MTPD), while the total production is around 9,000 MTPD, according to the All India Industrial Gases Manufacturers’ Association. Despite producing enough oxygen to meet its demand, a major reason for the scarcity is the shortage of cryogenic tankers that can carry the life-saving gas.

This acute shortage for medical oxygen and cries for help were reflected in online searches. Online search for the term oxygen in India picked up in April, shooting up in the last week of the month, data based on Google Trends for India showed.