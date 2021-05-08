MARKET NEWS

Supreme Court constitutes National Task Force to streamline medical oxygen allocation

The move comes amid a grave oxygen crisis currently unfolding in the country.

Moneycontrol News
May 08, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
Supreme Court (Image: Shutterstock)

A Supreme Court bench has constituted a National Task Force (NTF) to assess the distribution of medical oxygen for the entire country.

This bench was headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, as per ANI reports.

This move comes amid a grave oxygen crisis currently unfolding in the country.

The demand for liquid medical oxygen in the country is around 8,500 metric tonnes per day (MTPD), while the total production is around 9,000 MTPD, according to the All India Industrial Gases Manufacturers’ Association. Despite producing enough oxygen to meet its demand, a major reason for the scarcity is the shortage of cryogenic tankers that can carry the life-saving gas.

This acute shortage for medical oxygen and cries for help were reflected in online searches. Online search for the term oxygen in India picked up in April, shooting up in the last week of the month, data based on Google Trends for India showed.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #oxygen #Supreme Court
first published: May 8, 2021 05:38 pm

