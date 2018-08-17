Supreme Court Bar Association donates Rs 30 lakh for Kerala flood relief

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has donated Rs 30 lakh to the relief fund for Kerala flood victims. In a circular issued by the SCBA, it also called up on its members to contribute "generously" towards 'SCBA Calamity Relief Fund' that has been set up for this purpose.

It said a corpus of about Rs 30 lakh lying in the account shall be transferred for Kerala flood relief operations.

"The SCBA, as always, must come forward not only to express its solidarity with the people of Kerala in times of this crisis, but also provide help to bring some relief in mitigating the miseries of millions," the circular undersigned by SCBA secretary Vikrant Yadav said.

The bar body of the apex court said the calamity had struck Kerala in enormous proportions. It said the state has completely come to a halt and people are deprived of their basic needs such as food, water, shelter and electricity.

"I request all members of the Supreme Court Bar Association to contribute generously to help our brethren suffering overwhelming and insurmountable difficulties on account of incessant floods," Yadav said in the circular.

There has been no let-up in the torrential rains in the southern state which have claimed 97 lives since August 8.