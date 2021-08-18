Supreme Court allows women to appear for NDA exam, slams Army's 'discriminatory' policy

The Supreme Court of India.

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on August 18 allowed women to appear for the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination, which is scheduled to be held on September 5. The court said that the Indian Army's policy to not allow women to appear for the exam is based on "gender discrimination".



The bench of Justices SK Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy was hearing a PIL challenging the Centre's policy which bars female candidates from appearing in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination.

The apex court said that admissions will, however, be subject to the final orders of the court.

It also directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to take out a suitable corrigendum notification in view of the order and "give due publicity so that intent of the order is translated into effect", LiveLaw reported.

Referring to the earlier Supreme Court order granting permanent commission to all women officers in the Army, the bench said asked SG Aishwarya Bhati, "Why are you continuing in this direction? Even after Justice Chandrachud's judgment expanding the horizons and extending Permanent Commission in the Army to women? This is unfounded now! We are finding it absurd!"

The Supreme Court also said that the policy decision is based on "gender discrimination" and directed the respondents to take a constructive view of the matter in view of judgment.