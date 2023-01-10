SC to hear plea seeking to tag Joshimath as national disaster on January 16

The Supreme Court has agreed to list a petition on the recent land sinking incidents in Joshimath for hearing on January 16. The PIL was filed by religious leader Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

The petitioner has sought to declare the Joshimath incident as a national disaster and called for active assistance from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the locals. The residents of Joshimath have also been requested to accept financial assistance and compensation.

Also Read | Explainer: Why Joshimath is sinking, and its larger environmental repercussions

The matter was earlier heard by a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.

In the Uttarakhand Himalayas, unusual weather events have increased in frequency and magnitude, including forest fires, avalanches, flash floods, and landslides.

Over 2,500 metres above the sea level, receding glaciers in the Uttarakhand Himalayas (there are approximately 900 in the region) have left behind enormous sediment. They have the potential to cause catastrophic floods under unusual weather events.

There are also large amounts of loose sediments in the valleys, making them unstable and fragile. It is because of this that these valleys have caused the most destructive floods in the region. Also Read | PIL on Joshimath land subsidence mentioned in Supreme Court There was no other mention of the matter in today's list.

Joshimath was declared a 'sinking zone' because of continued land subsidence, leading to cracks appearing in several homes and roads. The incident has forced over 60 families to evacuate to temporary relief centres after their houses were damaged.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE