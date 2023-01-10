 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC to hear plea seeking to tag Joshimath as national disaster on January 16

Jan 10, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

A PIL has been filed seeking the declaration of Joshimath as a National Disaster and the NDMA's active assistance to the residents of Joshimath. Residents of Joshimath have also been requested to receive financial assistance and compensation.

The Supreme Court has agreed to list a petition on the recent land sinking incidents in Joshimath for hearing on January 16. The PIL was filed by religious leader Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

The petitioner has sought to declare the Joshimath incident as a national disaster and called for active assistance from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the locals. The residents of Joshimath have also been requested to accept financial assistance and compensation.

The matter was earlier heard by a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.

In the Uttarakhand Himalayas, unusual weather events have increased in frequency and magnitude, including forest fires, avalanches, flash floods, and landslides.

Over 2,500 metres above the sea level, receding glaciers in the Uttarakhand Himalayas (there are approximately 900 in the region) have left behind enormous sediment. They have the potential to cause catastrophic floods under unusual weather events.