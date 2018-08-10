App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 12:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court agrees to hear appeals against Talwars' acquittal in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case

A bench headed by Justices Ranjan Gogoi said the CBI's appeal would be heard along with Hemraj's wife's pending petition, which has also challenged the acquittal of the Talwars by the Allahabad High Court on October 12 last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear the CBI's appeal challenging the acquittal of dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the 2008 twin murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.

A bench headed by Justices Ranjan Gogoi said the CBI's appeal would be heard along with Hemraj's wife's pending petition, which has also challenged the acquittal of the Talwars by the Allahabad High Court on October 12 last year.

"Leave granted," the bench, also comprising Justices Navin Sinha and K M Joseph, said.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, representing the CBI, referred to the plea filed by Hemraj's wife's. The bench said CBI's appeal would be tagged with it.

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.

A CBI court at Ghaziabad sentenced the Talwars to life imprisonment on November 26, 2013 in connection with the case.

The high court had freed them of the charges on the ground that they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 12:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court #talwars

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.