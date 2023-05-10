Supreme Court affirms Indian laws allowing adoption regardless of marital status

During the ongoing hearing on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages, the NCPCR presented its submission to the five-judge Constitution bench, asserting that the concept of gender may be fluid, but not motherhood.

In its recent update on same-sex marriages, news agency PTI reported that the Supreme Court on May 10, affirmed that Indian laws permit individuals, irrespective of their marital status to adopt a child.

The apex court recognized diverse family structures and emphasized the significance of protecting the welfare of children during the ongoing hearing on same-sex marriages.

While hearing pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages, the court emphasized that the law recognizes situations beyond the traditional "ideal family" with biological children.

During the ongoing hearing on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) presented its submission to the five-judge Constitution bench, asserting that the concept of gender may be fluid, but not motherhood.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwaraya Bhati, representing NCPCR, asserted, "The entire architecture of our laws to protect the interest and the welfare of children who are naturally born to heterosexual persons and the State is justified in treating heterosexual and homosexuals differently."

The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, acknowledged that the welfare of the child is of utmost importance and recognized that adoption can occur for various reasons, even by single individuals in single-sex relationships.

Addressing the issue of heterosexual marriage where one spouse dies during the adoption process, the bench questioned the implications. The hearing, now in its ninth day, focuses on petitions seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage.

The court stressed that marriage has evolved and is entitled to constitutional protection, rejecting the argument that there is no right to marry under the Constitution. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind, cautioned against seeking a declaration from the court on legal validation for same-sex marriage, asserting that Parliament should address the issue.

