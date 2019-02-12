Present
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 01:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court adjourns till February 13 hearing of contempt notice to Anil Ambani on Ericsson's plea

Ambani, Reliance Telecom Ltd Chairman Satish Seth and Reliance Infratel Ltd Chairperson Chhaya Virani appeared before a bench of Justices R F Nariman and Vineet Saran in pursuance to the contempt notice issued against them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for February 13 the hearing on a contempt notice issued to Reliance Communication Ltd (RCom) Chairman Anil Dhirubhai Ambani and others on a plea filed by Ericsson India for allegedly not clearing its dues of Rs 550 crore.

The bench said it will continue hearing the contempt plea tomorrow due to paucity of time and assembling of a special bench in the post lunch session.

During the brief hearing, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Ericsson India, said there was gross violation of apex court's two earlier orders and they (RCom) have not paid any outstanding dues.

The bench asked the three alleged contemnors to remain present in court tomorrow.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 01:50 pm

