Supreme Court accepts Centre’s land offer for construction of Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi

The Supreme Court, on October 21, accepted the Centre's revised offer of providing 400 square metre land in Tughlaqabad forest area in New Delhi for the construction of Guru Ravidas temple.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Shripathi Ravindra Bhat on October 21 directed the Centre to set up a committee within six weeks and also barred any commercial activity in the area in and around the place earmarked for the temple.

The temple was demolished by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) following the court's earlier order.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the bench that the Centre has revised its offer from 200 square metre area for the temple to 400 square metre keeping in view the faith and sentiments of devotees.

The bench directed the Centre to constitute a committee within six weeks for the construction of the temple in the area earmarked for it.

The bench said that nobody will carry out any commercial activity in the area in and around the place earmarked for temple.

The top court also directed that persons who were arrested during agitations following the demolition of the temple be released on furnishing of personal bond.