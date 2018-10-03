App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 11:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Support strategic petroleum reserve set up: Centre to Odisha

The oil ministry official said that experts from both the Centre and the state government will soon meet to discuss the modalities of implementation of the project.

The Centre urged the Odisha government to cooperate with it in the establishment of the proposed Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) facility at Chandikhol.

The Centre's move was apprised to the state government when Sanjay Sudhi, the joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, met Odisha Chief Secretary A P Padhi at the state secretariat.

Since the facility will be an underground strategic oil reserve for eastern India and generate employment for 4,000 people during the construction phase, the state government should cooperate in establishing the project, Sudhir told reporters.

He said the Odisha government has assured the central government of support in setting up the SPR.

Sudhir said the proposed SPR in Jajpur district with 4 million metric ton capacity will be built over 400 acre of land, at an investment of Rs 6,500 crore. The project would also include a pipeline from Chandikhole to Paradip.

The oil ministry official said that experts from both the Centre and the state government will soon meet to discuss the modalities of implementation of the project.

The Union Cabinet had approved establishment of additional 6.5 million metric ton SPR facilities at two locations in Odisha and Karnataka.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 11:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.