Superstar Rajinikanth on Into The Wild: Bear Grylls’ motion poster goes viral

Ace adventurer Bear Grylls, on February 19, shared the first look of Superstar Rajinikanth in an episode of Into The Wild. He tweeted a 15-second-long motion poster of the episode, which instantly went viral. In the poster, the superstar was seen along with Grylls -- a wanderer, known for his daredevilry in traversing and surviving in some of the most treacherous terrains in the world.



Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/kFnkiw71S6

— Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

Grylls shared the poster on his Twitter account with the caption: Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery (sic)”

In another tweet, Grylls said Rajinikanth had always been “a star with swagger” but in the wild everything was ‘different’.

Grylls further said that it was fun for him to spend time with “the legend” Rajinikanth, and get to know and see him in a totally new way.

Rajinikanth is the second high-profile figure from India to appear in Grylls' adventurous show after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The shooting for the episode has been done in Karnataka's Bandipur forest, according to news agency PTI.

While shooting for the show at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Rajinikanth twisted his ankle.

He also suffered bruises due to thorns, apparently at the shooting spot in Bandipur, the megastar told reporters in January.