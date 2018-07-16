App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos successfully test fired

The missile was successfully test fired on May 21 from the ITR as part of service life extension programme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos was today successfully test fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur. The missile was launched at about 10.15 am from the launch complex three of the ITR and successfully flew in its pre-set trajectory meeting its mission objectives, Defence Research and Development (DRDO) sources said.

Today's test launch comes close on the heels of two trials of BrahMos missile conducted on May 21 and 22 this year in which the major sub-systems manufactured indigenously under the 'Make in India' campaign were tested, they said.

Through this spate of trials the critical indigenous components including fuel management system and other non-metallic airframe components have qualified to form part of the missile, the sources said.

"The life extension test firing of BrahMos was conducted from a Static Inclined Launcher, proving the efficacy and longevity of the system which was witnessed by scientists," the sources had earlier said.

BrahMos is a joint venture between DRDO and the NPOM of Russia. The highly versatile BrahMos has been operationalised in the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

BRAHMOS has established itself as a major force multiplier in modern-day complex battlefields with its impeccable land-attack, anti-ship capabilities with multi-role and multi-platform abilities.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 02:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Technology

