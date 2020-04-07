Super Pink Moon 2020: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Indians to witness supermoon on April 7

Amid the 21-day lockdown invoked to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, stargazers can witness the Super Pink Moon on April 7 from their homes.

The supermoon, which will be a little larger than the usual full moon, will start showing up in the Indian sky from the evening of April 7. It will be fully visible on the morning of April 8 around 8 am.

The moon will appear on the eastern side from where it will rise. So, people having an east-facing window with a clear view of the sky can witness the event from their establishments. However, those who could not see the moon rise can see the moon set the next morning.

It will be a spectacular sight to witness as it will be the brightest and the biggest full moon of 2020, and is being widely publicised as the Super Pink Moon, according to MP Birla Planetarium Director Debiprasad Duari.

Traditionally, the full moon in the month of April is named after certain wildflowers, called pink moss, native to eastern North America, and hence the name 'pink' refers to the pink flower that blossoms during this time and not the colour of the moon.

Other names for this Moon include the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and among coastal tribes the Fish Moon, as this was the time that the shad swam upstream to spawn.

(With inputs from PTI)