you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Super Pink Moon 2020: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Indians to witness supermoon on April 7

It will be a spectacular sight to witness as it will be the brightest and the biggest full moon of 2020

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Amid the 21-day lockdown invoked to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, stargazers can witness the Super Pink Moon on April 7 from their homes.

The supermoon, which will be a little larger than the usual full moon, will start showing up in the Indian sky from the evening of April 7. It will be fully visible on the morning of April 8 around 8 am.

The moon will appear on the eastern side from where it will rise. So, people having an east-facing window with a clear view of the sky can witness the event from their establishments. However, those who could not see the moon rise can see the moon set the next morning.

Close

It will be a spectacular sight to witness as it will be the brightest and the biggest full moon of 2020, and is being widely publicised as the Super Pink Moon, according to MP Birla Planetarium Director Debiprasad Duari.

related news

Traditionally, the full moon in the month of April is named after certain wildflowers, called pink moss, native to eastern North America, and hence the name 'pink' refers to the pink flower that blossoms during this time and not the colour of the moon.

Other names for this Moon include the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and among coastal tribes the Fish Moon, as this was the time that the shad swam upstream to spawn.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 01:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #science

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.