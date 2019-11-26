App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sunni Central Waqf Board to not file review plea against SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute

The important meeting of the board, attended by seven of the eight members, decided not to file a review petition against the apex court's decision

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Sunni Central Waqf Board, on November 26, decided that it will not file a review petition against the Supreme Court of India (SC)'s verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, its chairman Zufar Farooqi said.

The important meeting of the board, attended by seven of the eight members, decided not to file a review petition against the apex court's decision, he said.

Six members present were of the view that review petition should not be filed, Farooqi said.

He said the board was yet to decide whether to accept a five-acre land given by the apex court for building a mosque in Ayodhya.

The members feel that they need more time to decide on the matter and also ensure that it is appropriate as per the Shariat, Farooqi said.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants in the case.

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 02:09 pm

tags #Ayodhya #Ayodhya verdict #Current Affairs #India

