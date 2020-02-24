Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on 5-acre Ayodhya site

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Monday said it will build a mosque as well as an Indo-Islamic research centre, a hospital and a library on the five-acre plot allotted to it following the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict. The decision to accept the land was taken at a board meeting here.

"It has been decided at a meeting of the board to take the five-acre land given to us by the UP government," board chairman Zufar Farooqui told reporters.

He said the board will set up a trust soon for the construction of the mosque.

"Besides the mosque, there will be an Indo-Islamic research centre, a public library, a charitable hospital and other useful facilities on the land", he said.

"The size of the mosque will be decided keeping in mind local needs," he said.