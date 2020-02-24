App
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on 5-acre Ayodhya site

"It has been decided at a meeting of the board to take the five-acre land given to us by the UP government," board chairman Zufar Farooqui told reporters.

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Monday said it will build a mosque as well as an Indo-Islamic research centre, a hospital and a library on the five-acre plot allotted to it following the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict. The decision to accept the land was taken at a board meeting here.

He said the board will set up a trust soon for the construction of the mosque.

"Besides the mosque, there will be an Indo-Islamic research centre, a public library, a charitable hospital and other useful facilities on the land", he said.

"The size of the mosque will be decided keeping in mind local needs," he said.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Ayodhya #Current Affairs #India #Sunni board

