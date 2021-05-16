Sunil Jain death: Tributes pour in as The Financial Express’ managing editor passes away due to post-COVID-19 complications

File image of Sunil Jain (Image: Twitter/SunilJain)

Senior business journalist and columnist Sunil Jain passed away due to post-COVID-19 complications in Delhi on May 15. Jain, who was the managing editor of the business newspaper The Financial Express, had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted at All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS).

"We lost my brother Sunil Jain this evening to Covid+its complications. Doctors, staff at AIIMS battled heroically, but the demon was too powerful. May Tirthankaras guide his onward journey; deep gratitude to all who stood by us in these darkest days," his sister Sandhya Jain tweeted.

You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid condolences to Jain. “You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti,” the prime minister tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was “deeply anguished” over Jain’s death. “Deeply anguished over the sad and untimely demise of Sunil Jain Ji, Managing Editor of Financial Express. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the world of journalism. My sincerest condolences to his family, friends and readers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” Shah said on Twitter.

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid condolences, saying his absence will be “deeply felt” in the world of journalism.



— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 15, 2021



Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Very saddened to hear that senior journalist Sunil Jain, editor of Financial Express, has passed away. He was an inspiration & somebody who inspired a generation of journalists. Deepest condolences to his family.”



Sunil Jain, Managing Editor of Financial Express lost his battle to Covid today. He was a friend, of unquestionable integrity & inspired us with his professional commitment. Privileged to have known him, will cherish his passion, balance & wisdom.Your Express family will miss you

— Anant Goenka (@anantgoenka) May 15, 2021

Anant Goenka, executive director of the Indian Express Group which owns Financial Express, described Jain as a friend who was of unquestionable integrity and inspired with his professional commitment. "Privileged to have known him, will cherish his passion, balance & wisdom.Your Express family will miss you," he tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid condolences. “The passing away of Sunil Jain, the Managing Editor @FinancialXpress is a big loss. Benefitted immensely from the various interactions with him. Sharp & quick, he was full of ideas. His criticism were biting, equally his suggestions constructive.Personally, will miss his counsel,” the finance minister said.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant expressed shock at his death.



— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) May 15, 2021

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal expresses “heartfelt condolence”. He tweeted: “Sunil Jain : Veteran Joirnalist…Saddened at the passing away of a professional who always held his own without fear or favour. Yet another victim of COVID, we mourn his being snatched away from us. My heartfelt condolences to members of his family. May his soul rest in peace.(sic)”

Newly-appointed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bisw Sarma said, “One of the most erudite business journalists, Sunil Jain will be remembered as a shining light of Indian journalism. I am deeply pained to learn of his demise. I send my prayers and condolences to the family. Om Shanti.”

A regular Twitter user, Jain had posted about his poor health on May 3 and then expressed his thanks in his last tweet on the same day after he was admitted at AIIMS. "Thank you everyone for all the help. I don't even know whom all to thank. Am in AIIMS emergency now. So I'm safe hands," he had tweeted.