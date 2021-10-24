MARKET NEWS

Sunburn Festival Goa to be held in December, only 'fully vaccinated' attendees allowed

The festival was conducted digitally last year with no fan presence on ground. This year, the festival will be a three-day showcase from December 28-30 at Vagator, Goa.

PTI
October 24, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
Representative image.

The 15th edition of Sunburn Festival Goa will be held in December, with access to only those audience members who have been fully vaccinated, the organisers announced on Sunday.

The festival was conducted digitally last year with no fan presence on ground. This year, the festival will be a three-day showcase from December 28-30 at Vagator, Goa.

According to Percept Live, the founding organisation behind the electronic dance music festival, Sunburn will adhere to health and safety measures and ''all applicable COVID-19 government guidelines''.

''Only attendees who have been fully/doubly vaccinated will be permitted to attend the festival. The festival will also be a limited capacity event and new entry and exit protocols will be put into place to ensure safe passage of attendees in and around the venue,'' the statement read.

With vaccinations happening in full swing across the country, Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said there is a ''renewed optimism'' for the live event industry.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

''While COVID-19 put a pause on life over the past 18 months, we are social beings and it’s finally time to ‘Live, Love, And Dance Again’. Sunburn Goa 2021 will be a limited capacity event following global live event best practices and all applicable guidelines.

''The strict measures put in place will ensure safety for all our fans without taking away from the lively open-air experience of Asia’s biggest music festival. We cannot wait to welcome the Sunburn fans back to Goa,'' Singh added.

The 15th edition of the annual festival, themed '#LifeIsCalling', will feature over 60 international and local artistes across three stages. The promoters will be partnering with several popular clubs across India for 'Sunburn Echo', the livestream that will recreate the on-ground festival experience across the country. 'Sunburn Home' will also give fans the opportunity to watch the live stream of the on-ground festival from the comfort and safety of their homes, the statement further read.
PTI
first published: Oct 24, 2021 02:37 pm

