Sunburn fest to be back in Goa this December amid COVID; but social media users are unimpressed

Sunburn organisers on November 1 announced that the popular festival, considered to be the biggest dance and music event in Asia, will be back with a 20 percent capacity on Goa's Vagator Beach between December 27 and 29.

"Presenting Sunburn Goa 2020 in a completely new avatar. A new beginning. Join us for great music & beautiful vibes at Vagator, Goa, on the 27th, 28th and 29th of Dec 2020," Sunburn said in a post on Twitter.

Usually, the festival is a long-awaited event with tourists thronging Goa in thousands. But this time around, the announcement has not elicited an enthusiastic response, courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisers have put out protocols to be followed during the festival, including a limited capacity and minimal contact entry, but users on social media don't seem impressed.

"Define 20% capacity? Your yearly capacity claims 15k festival goers. 20 percent is still a massive gathering. How many complimentary tickets will be distributed apart from 20 percent capacity? What are the covid precautions? Are you planning to pay artists? (sic)" one Twitter user pointed out.

"This is increasing the risk of COVID. Will you take responsibility for ensuring there are no infections due to this?" another user asked.