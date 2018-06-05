Sunanda Pushkar's death case: A timeline of events that have occurred so far

Member of Parliament and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been summoned as an accused by a Delhi court in the Sunanda Pushkar suicide case after the Delhi Police filed a 3,000 page charge sheet.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal took cognisance of Delhi Police’s charge sheet and summoned the MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

The Delhi Police has alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty. The charge sheet has been filed more than four years after Tharoor's wife was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a Delhi hotel room.



January 17, 2014





for her information Shashi an& I are very happy together sad for her to know i guess i get sick and go away 4 treatment &the vultures pounce

— SunandaPTharoor (@sptvrock) January 16, 2014

Here is a timeline of events that have occurred until now:Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in Delhi's Leela hotel, a day after she accused Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar of creating trouble in her marriage through a series of tweets.



January 18, 2014



Doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said in their autopsy report that Pushkar had over 15 injuries on her body but that the injuries did not lead to her death.

The autopsy report also mentioned that needle and bite marks were found on Pushkar's body and that she had died of poisoning.



January 23, 2014



The case was transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police before being transferred back to the police within two days.



July 4, 2014



Head of the Forensic Department at AIIMS alleged that he was pressurised to alter Pushkar's autopsy report.



October 10, 2014



The medical team probing Pushkar's death concluded that she had died of poisoning. The medical team did not name the specific poison that caused her death in its report. However, it listed a number of poisons that cannot be detected in Indian labs, according to a report by The Times of India.



January 15, 2015



Delhi Police said that Pushkar was injected by someone who knew her well.

They also pointed out that there are several contradictions between people who had been examined and Tharoor's statements.



November 11, 2015



Pushkar's viscera samples (samples of her internal organs) were sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Washington, United States after AIIMS doctors claimed that they did not have the means to identify the poison that allegedly caused Pushkar's death.

The FBI rejected all speculations that she died due to Polonium or any other radioactive substance.



January 22, 2016



The AIIMS medical board unanimously concluded that Pushkar died of poisoning after they examined the FBI report.

The conclusion was made in view of a particular mark on Pushkar's body. The board said that the FBI had confirmed the presence of lidocaine in her body.



May 14, 2018



Four years after Pushkar's death, a 3,000 page charge sheet was filed by the police in a Delhi court. Tharoor was charged with abetting his wife's suicide.



June 5, 2018



The Delhi court summoned Tharoor as an accused in the case. He will now have to appear before the court on July 7.