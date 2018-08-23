App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sunanda Pushkar death: Police hands over documents to Shashi Tharoor

During the hearing, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy requested Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal that he be allowed to assist the police in the case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi police today handed over various documents to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor before a court here in a case against him regarding his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death almost four years ago in a luxury hotel here. The documents included statements of various witnesses recorded in the case.

During the hearing, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy requested Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal that he be allowed to assist the police in the case, even though senior advocate Vikash Pahwa and advocate Gaurav Gupta, appearing for Tharoor told the court that Swamy had no locus in the case which was already being probed by the police.

The court, thereafter, posted the matter for further hearing on September 20.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

The court had directed the Delhi Police to hand over various documents filed along with the charge sheet, including statements of witnesses, to Tharoor on a plea moved by him.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP was granted regular bail by court on July 7 after he appeared before court in pursuance to the summons issued against him.

The court had on June 5 summoned Tharoor, observing there was sufficient ground to proceed against him.

Tharoor has been charged under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 07:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Shashi Tharoor #Sunanda Pushkar

