App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 24, 2018 08:50 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Sunanda Pushkar death: Court to take cognisance of chargesheet today

The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh will take cognisance of the chargesheet and commit it to the sessions court of Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar. The Delhi Police is likely to press for summoning Tharoor. The public prosecutor had said that as per legal procedure Tharoor can only be summoned by the court as he is a suspect in the case.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

A trial court in Delhi will on Thursday examine the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in the Sundanda Pushkar death case. Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor has been charged with abetment to suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014. Tharoor is the only person who has been arrayed as an accused in the case.

The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh will take cognisance of the chargesheet and commit it to the sessions court of Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar. The Delhi Police is likely to press for summoning Tharoor. The public prosecutor had said that as per legal procedure Tharoor can only be summoned by the court as he is a suspect in the case.

The police in its chargesheet, which runs into around 3,000 pages, has also alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty. The chargesheet has been filed more than four years after Tharoor’s wife was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a Delhi hotel room.

Read More

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sundanda Pushkar

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.