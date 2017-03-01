Sunanda Pushkar death: Court to take cognisance of chargesheet today

A trial court in Delhi will on Thursday examine the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in the Sundanda Pushkar death case. Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor has been charged with abetment to suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014. Tharoor is the only person who has been arrayed as an accused in the case.

The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh will take cognisance of the chargesheet and commit it to the sessions court of Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar. The Delhi Police is likely to press for summoning Tharoor. The public prosecutor had said that as per legal procedure Tharoor can only be summoned by the court as he is a suspect in the case.

The police in its chargesheet, which runs into around 3,000 pages, has also alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty. The chargesheet has been filed more than four years after Tharoor’s wife was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a Delhi hotel room.