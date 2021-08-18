MARKET NEWS

English
Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court discharges Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor thanked the judge, and said it was an absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half-years and that it was a great relief.

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor


A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar''s death in a luxury hotel here.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel passed the order in a virtual hearing.

Tharoor thanked the judge, and said it was an absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half-years and that it was a great relief.

During the arguments, while police had sought framing of various charges, including 306 (abetment of suicide), senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, told the court that the investigation conducted by the SIT completely exonerated the politician of all the charges levelled against him.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Tharoor was charged under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code by the Delhi Police, but was not arrested in the case.

He was granted bail on July 5, 2018.
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi court #India #Shashi Tharoor #Sunanda Pushkar
first published: Aug 18, 2021 12:12 pm

