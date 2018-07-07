Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court grants regular bail to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was today granted regular bail by a Delhi court in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who was summoned as an accused in the case, appeared before the court and informed it that he had already been granted anticipatory bail in the case by a sessions court on July 5.

The Court has set July 26 as date for the scrutiny of documents and consideration of the application.



Today, the Delhi police and counsel for accused said my position is not maintainable, I argued it under section 302 CrPc, I am entitled. Question of maintainability is irrelevant. I am here to see that trial is fair and Delhi Police does not botch it: S Swamy #SunandaPushkar pic.twitter.com/RW0NyOqdKs

— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2018

Public prosecutor and Shashi Tharoor's counsel opposed the applications moved by Subramanian Swamy seeking Court's nod to allow him to assist the prosecution in the case and a direction to the police to produce the report of vigilance inquiry conducted earlier. Counsels for Shashi Tharoor questioned Subramanian Swamy's locus standi in the case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal then directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount as directed by the sessions court and converted the interim relief to regular bail.

Tharoor had moved the sessions court for anticipatory bail apprehending arrest.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel, as the official bungalow of Shashi Tharoor was being renovated at that time.