App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sunanda death case: Delhi court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel to Saudi Arabia

Special CBI Judge Arun Bhardwaj permitted Tharoor noting that he was given permission to travel abroad earlier and had abided by the terms and conditions of the court.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Shashi Tharoor is a leader who has a way with words—sometimes, those words find a way into a controversy. In July, addressing an event in Thiruvananthapuram, he said: “If they (the BJP) are able to win a repeat of their current strength in the Lok Sabha then, frankly, our own democratic Constitution, as we understand [it], will not survive... because then they will have all the three elements they need to tear up the Constitution of India and write a new one. And that will enshrine the principle of Hindu Rashtra, that will remove equality for the minorities, and that will create a Hindu Pakistan...”
Shashi Tharoor is a leader who has a way with words—sometimes, those words find a way into a controversy. In July, addressing an event in Thiruvananthapuram, he said: “If they (the BJP) are able to win a repeat of their current strength in the Lok Sabha then, frankly, our own democratic Constitution, as we understand [it], will not survive... because then they will have all the three elements they need to tear up the Constitution of India and write a new one. And that will enshrine the principle of Hindu Rashtra, that will remove equality for the minorities, and that will create a Hindu Pakistan...”
Whatsapp

A Delhi court on February 25 allowed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, accused in a case related to death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, to travel to Saudi Arabia from February 28 to March 4 for attending a seminar.

Special CBI Judge Arun Bhardwaj permitted Tharoor noting that he was given permission to travel abroad earlier and had abided by the terms and conditions of the court.

It also noted that another court had already given him permission to travel to UAE, Qatar and Bahrain.

"Considering the fact that earlier the applicant/ accused was given permission to travel abroad and he has abided by the terms and conditions of the court, now the applicant/accused is further permitted to visit Saudi Arabia from February 28 to March 4 in addition to permission already granted to him to travel to UAE, Qatar and Bahrain," the court said.

related news

Tharoor had sought the court nod to travel abroad saying that he has been invited by Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, Saudi National Committee for a UDF National Seminar to be conducted from March 1-3, and to attend conference on the invitation from Zahrani Group, Saudi Arabia on 'Indo-Arab trade in ancient India'.

He told the court that he has always abided by the terms and conditions and has never violated them in any manner.

Delhi Police opposed his plea saying that invites are to be cross-checked for their veracity by communicating with the organisers.

It said the trial in Pushkar's death case is in the initial stage and Tharoor has property and other interests abroad and may settle there to evade the trial.

"Granting travel permission for abroad at this early stage of proceedings may hamper course of trial and consequently delay delivery of justice in this matter," it said.

The court had earlier adjourned to March 7 the hearing in the case against Tharoor.

The court had on February 4 sent the case to Sessions Court for further proceedings since the offence under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was triable by a sessions judge.

Tharoor, former Union minister and Pushkar's husband, has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the IPC, but has not been arrested in the case.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #CBI #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.