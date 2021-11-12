MARKET NEWS

English
Anti-COVID-19 pill: Sun Pharma plans India launch, waits for DCGI approval

In a statement, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has said that it is gearing up to introduce Merck Sharp Dohme (MSD) and Ridgeback's molnupiravir under the brand name Molxvir in India.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 01:21 PM IST
The medicine is the first oral antiviral approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults. (Representative image)



The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is reviewing the clinical data of molnupiravir – the world’s first anti-COVID oral antiviral approved by the United Kingdom -- for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults in India.

In a statement issued on November 11, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said that it is gearing up to introduce Merck Sharp Dohme (MSD) and Ridgeback's molnupiravir under the brand name Molxvir in India. The medicine is the first oral antiviral approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults. It is under review by the US Food and Drug Administration for the emergency use authorisation.

Earlier in 2021, Sun Pharma had signed a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with MSD to manufacture and supply molnupiravir in India and to over 100 low- and middle-income countries.

Also read | Over 53.81 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on November 11

"The recent authorisation of molnupiravir, licensed from MSD and Ridgeback, by the UK regulator is a positive step. In line with our consistent efforts to accelerate access to new drugs for COVID-19 treatment, we are gearing up to make Molxvir available to patients and healthcare providers across India at an economical price post-approval by DCGI," Sun Pharma India Business CEO Kirti Ganorkar said in a statement.

Here are the key points to know about molnupiravir:

- Adults who are at risk of novel coronavirus infection can take this pill to avoid severe symptoms or hospitalisation.

- In the Phase-III trial by Merck, Molnupiravir significantly reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by around 50 percent in a planned interim analysis of the MOVe-OUT trial in at risk, non-hospitalised adult patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

- Based on the participants with available viral sequencing data (around 40 percent of participants), molnupiravir demonstrated consistent efficacy across viral variants like Gamma, Delta and Mu.

- Molxvir will be manufactured at one of the company's plants in India and it has enough capacity to meet the demand, Ganorkar said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: Nov 12, 2021 01:21 pm

