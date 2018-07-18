App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sun Pharma gets USFDA nod for cancer treatment injection

The approval from the USFDA is for INFUGEM injection (gemcitabine in 0.9 percent sodium chloride injection) 10 mg/mL, for intravenous use in a ready-to-administer bag, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries today said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its INFUGEM injection used for the treatment of cancer. This is the first US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for a product from the company's Halol facility after receipt of Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) in June 2018, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

The approval from the USFDA is for INFUGEM injection (gemcitabine in 0.9 percent sodium chloride injection) 10 mg/mL, for intravenous use in a ready-to-administer bag, it added.

Sun Pharma, North America CEO, Abhay Gandhi said, "We're pleased to add this novel product to our expanding oncology portfolio, as gemcitabine is one of the most commonly used cytotoxics in oncology practices."

The technology used to formulate INFUGEM eliminates the risks associated with compounding, an extra step in the administration of cytotoxic infusion products, providing improved safety for healthcare professionals and cancer patients, he added.

related news

As per IQVIA, "the addressable market size is approximately $35 million for the 12 months ending March 2018", Sun Pharma said.

INFUGEM uses a proprietary technology which allows cytotoxic oncology products to be premixed in a sterile environment and supplied to the prescribers in RTA infusion bags, it added.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were today trading at Rs 550.05 per scrip on BSE, up 0.23 percent, from its previous close.

First Published on Jul 18, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Companies #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.