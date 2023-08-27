G20 Summit will provide inspiration and direction for all to build a better world: EAM Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar (File Photo)

Delivering an address at the Business 20 summit on August 27, India’s Externa Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar stated that the upcoming G20 summit will provide both inspiration and direction to all stakeholders to move in unison to build a better world.

Speaking on the ‘Role of Global South in Emerging World 2.0’ the EAM said “Progress and prosperity can only be lasting when they are shared within society and between them.” Jaishankar noted that even though it is undeniable that the international system remains dominated by the global north, the need to focus on developing countries became more apparent after the inequalities in the system emerged especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

He said “The current focus on the global south emanates from the thought that the countries in the global south deserve special care. But these are also societies under exceptional stress, which if left unaddressed would become a serious drag on the global economy.” Noting that globalisation cuts both ways, despite the narrative surrounding it being positive so far, he urged everyone to consider the implications of a global slowdown.

Concerns of the global south:

Remarking that discussing the global south’s concerns without hearing them would not be of any use, the EAM noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened the ‘Voice of Global South Summit’ to hear 125 on their concerns. According to the EAM, the issues highlighted in the global summit were incorporated into the G20 agenda.

He said “The core mandate of G20 is to promote economic growth and development. This cannot happen without addressing the concerns of the global south.” Jaishankar noted that owing to various factors in the last few decades, the global south was largely reduced to a consumer, rather than a producer, whose contributions were often restricted only to providing resources to manufacturing outside of their own country. Jaishankar remarked, “They not only did not reap the benefits of economic growth but were very often saddled by unviable debts.”

According to the EAM, the endeavor of the global south now is to seek re-globalisation that is more diversified and democratic, where there would be multiple centres of production. He said “We cannot be at the mercy of a few suppliers whose viability could come into question by a few unanticipated shocks. The compulsion to create a viable supply chain is really pressing.”

India’s role in the global south:

India’s response to the concerns of the global south is articulated in ‘Atmanirbar Bharat’ or self-reliant India, the EAM noted, while highlighting other schemes introduced by the Modi government to enhance ease of living.

Noting that the discourse about the global south is essentially about leaving no one behind, the EAM noted India has been preaching and practicing this convincingly through its various public welfare schemes. He said, “India’s innovations in the recent past provide replicable models to the global south.”

The EAM highlighted that during stressful situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic, India provided its homegrown vaccines to 125 countries. He “Our development partnerships now extend to 78 nations across various geographies. 600 projects delivered or under execution are a testimony to our goodwill.”

India has also been the source of ideas and initiatives which has benefitted the global south. He said, “Emerging world 2.0 is one with more engines of growth and a fairer distribution of benefits of globalisation.”