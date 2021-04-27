MARKET NEWS

Summer Special train list 2021: Railways to run 7 more trains from Delhi

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.

Moneycontrol News
April 27, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST
Northern Railways said that these trains will be single side trips only.

The Indian Railways' Northern wing has announced that it will run seven "Summer Special" trains from Delhi junction and New Delhi junction in order to meet demand.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. The railways has also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travel, and at the destination.

Here is the full list of trains, timings, and destinations:

Train schedule

Previously, three special trains were added from Delhi to Bihar from April 21. Northern Railway has tweeted that for the convenience of passengers, Railways has planned 3 more Summer special trains as under:-

-04484 Delhi Jn-Darbhanga on 21.04.21

-04486 Anand Vihar-Sitamarhi on 22.04.21

-04488 New Delhi-Gaya on 23.04.21

first published: Apr 27, 2021 10:51 am

