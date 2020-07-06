App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 09:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sumalatha Ambareesh tests positive for COVID-19, places self in home quarantine

Sumalatha said that she had given a list of people that she had come in contact with to the concerned authorities for the purpose of contact tracing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Image: Actor Sumalatha during a press meet in Bengaluru. (Image: ANI)
File Image: Actor Sumalatha during a press meet in Bengaluru. (Image: ANI)

Actor-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a Facebook post from her official handle, the Independent MP from Mandya in Karnataka said that she had developed headache and throat pain on Saturday.

Since she has been visiting COVID-19 hotspots, she decided to get tested for the novel virus.

"Today, I got the result. And, it is positive," she wrote in her Facebook post.

"Following the advice of doctors, I have been placed under home quarantine," she added.

Sumalatha said that she had given a list of people that she had come in contact with to the concerned authorities for the purpose of contact tracing.

She also urged people to voluntarily report themselves to officials if they had come in contact with her in the recent past.

The MP said that she is confident of overcoming the disease as she has a strong immunity and the blessings of the people.

Sumalatha, wife of late Kannada matinee idol Ambareesh, contested Lok Sabha elections 2019 from her husband's Mandya seat. She had defeated JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumar, HD Kumaraswany's son, and won the seat with a stunning victory.
