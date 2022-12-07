 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Sultanpuri's Bobi makes history, becomes AAP's first trans councillor in MCD

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 07:29 PM IST

Bobi defeated the Congress' Varuna Dhaka by 6,714 votes to win from Sultanpuri-A ward.

Sultanpuri's Bobi, who on Wednesday shattered the proverbial glass ceiling to become the AAP's first councillor in Delhi from the transgender community, believes her victory was a celebration of the change in society towards transpersons.

Bobi defeated the Congress' Varuna Dhaka by 6,714 votes to win from Sultanpuri-A ward.

"Aaj meri khushi ka thikana hai nahin... (My happiness knows no bounds today). This is a celebration of the victory of change and people are becoming more accepting of people like me," she told PTI.

"The mentality is changing. I would say the mentality of 70 per cent of people has changed, I will change during my tenure as councillor," Bobi said.

Bobi was only 15 when her family handed her over to a "guruji" from the transgender community under societal pressure.

Having had to drop out of school when she was in Class 9 because of bullying and harassment, she will now be the first transgender member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).