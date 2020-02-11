Sultanpur Majra Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Sultanpur Majra Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sultanpur Majra is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North West district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Sultanpur Majra Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 67.99% and in 2013, 66.07% of Sultanpur Majra's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Sandeep Kumar of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 64439 votes which was 55.79% of the total votes polled. Sandeep Kumar polled a total of 115500 (69.5%) votes.

INC's Jai Kishan won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 1112 (1.05%) votes. Jai Kishan polled 105582 which was 29.79% of the total votes polled.