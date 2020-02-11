App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Delhi
AAP : 41
BJP+ : 18

Need 18 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sultanpur Majra Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Sultanpur Majra Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sultanpur Majra Election Result 2020 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Sultanpur Majra constituency of Delhi including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE updates, Delhi Assembly Polls: Check constituency-wise poll-results, candidates, winners, losers
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LIVE updates, Delhi Assembly Polls: Check constituency-wise poll-results, candidates, winners, losers

Sultanpur Majra is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North West district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Sultanpur Majra  Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 67.99% and in 2013, 66.07% of Sultanpur Majra's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Sandeep Kumar of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 64439 votes which was 55.79% of the total votes polled. Sandeep Kumar polled a total of 115500 (69.5%) votes.

INC's Jai Kishan won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 1112 (1.05%) votes. Jai Kishan polled 105582 which was 29.79% of the total votes polled.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:09 am

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

