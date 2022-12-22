 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Suhel Ajaz Khan appointed India's new envoy to Saudi Arabia

PTI
Dec 22, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST

A 1997-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Khan is presently serving as Indian ambassador to Lebanon.

Suhel Ajaz Khan (Image: @SuhelAKhanIFS/Twitter)

Senior diplomat Suhel Ajaz Khan was on Thursday appointed India's new ambassador to Saudi Arabia, considered an important posting in view of growing strategic ties between the two countries.

A 1997-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Khan is presently serving as Indian ambassador to Lebanon.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a brief statement.

Khan worked at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh between September 2017 and June 2019 as Deputy Chief of Mission.

PTI
TAGS: #India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia #new envoy to Saudi Arabia #Saudi Arabia #Suhel Ajaz Khan
first published: Dec 22, 2022 07:26 pm