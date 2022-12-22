English
    Suhel Ajaz Khan appointed India's new envoy to Saudi Arabia

    A 1997-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Khan is presently serving as Indian ambassador to Lebanon.

    PTI
    December 22, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST
    Suhel Ajaz Khan (Image: @SuhelAKhanIFS/Twitter)

    Senior diplomat Suhel Ajaz Khan was on Thursday appointed India's new ambassador to Saudi Arabia, considered an important posting in view of growing strategic ties between the two countries.

    "He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a brief statement.

    Khan worked at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh between September 2017 and June 2019 as Deputy Chief of Mission.
